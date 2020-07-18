1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707

Amenities

AVAILABLE THIS AUGUST 2020!



37th Fl- Luxurious 3 BR, 3 BA, 2 PK with office/DEN spare room, with spectacular Ocean views in the newly re-invented Kaka'ako Area. Every Bedroom has an Ocean view and the own bathroom. It is a must see!! It has 2 Parking stalls (side by side close to elevator), dual master vanity, custom closet system, and engineered hardwood flooring, do not miss this opportunity to live, work, and play in the heart of Honolulu.



Pacifica Honolulu Amenities include: doorman/concierge, exercise room, secured entry, trash chute, theater room, pool, deck/patio, whirlpool and amazing BBQ areas! it also features a doggy park area, secured and fenced.



We have several upgrades that are immediately seen as you walk into the kitchen which flows into the large living room. The kitchen has one of our favorite upgrades - a custom island and storage. It was custom built by the building's original contractors! The spare room has custom sliding doors, which makes it a 4th bedroom (or dining room, or office). The living room has beautiful hardwood floors. And the final upgrade is custom closet/storage space in the master bathroom which was built over the jacuzzi tub. The tub is still there in case you don't want the storage on top. The area is also very much up-and-coming. Ala Moana mall, Ala Moana Beach Park, Ward Theaters, Pier One, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nobu and Whole Foods and cute little coffee shops are all within a 5-10 minute walk. There are also 3 restaurants in the building, which makes breakfast, lunch or dinner very easy on a busy day.

