Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707

1009 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 861-5823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1391 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
AVAILABLE THIS AUGUST 2020!

37th Fl- Luxurious 3 BR, 3 BA, 2 PK with office/DEN spare room, with spectacular Ocean views in the newly re-invented Kaka'ako Area. Every Bedroom has an Ocean view and the own bathroom. It is a must see!! It has 2 Parking stalls (side by side close to elevator), dual master vanity, custom closet system, and engineered hardwood flooring, do not miss this opportunity to live, work, and play in the heart of Honolulu.

Pacifica Honolulu Amenities include: doorman/concierge, exercise room, secured entry, trash chute, theater room, pool, deck/patio, whirlpool and amazing BBQ areas! it also features a doggy park area, secured and fenced.

We have several upgrades that are immediately seen as you walk into the kitchen which flows into the large living room. The kitchen has one of our favorite upgrades - a custom island and storage. It was custom built by the building's original contractors! The spare room has custom sliding doors, which makes it a 4th bedroom (or dining room, or office). The living room has beautiful hardwood floors. And the final upgrade is custom closet/storage space in the master bathroom which was built over the jacuzzi tub. The tub is still there in case you don't want the storage on top. The area is also very much up-and-coming. Ala Moana mall, Ala Moana Beach Park, Ward Theaters, Pier One, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nobu and Whole Foods and cute little coffee shops are all within a 5-10 minute walk. There are also 3 restaurants in the building, which makes breakfast, lunch or dinner very easy on a busy day.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have any available units?
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have?
Some of 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 offers parking.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 has a pool.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have accessible units?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 has accessible units.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707 does not have units with air conditioning.
