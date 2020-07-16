All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 908 Dooney Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
908 Dooney Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:38 PM

908 Dooney Drive

908 Dooney Drive · (770) 235-2142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 Dooney Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FELL THROUGH GO SHOW - Fantastic, newly renovated home in Woodlands! Largest 3BR plan on extra large cul-de-sac lot. GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & HARDWOODS in foyer, DR and separate LR Open kitchen w/ upgraded appliances open to 2 story FR & to large backyard. New, updated lighting, kitchen tile & carpet replaced last year, neutral grey paint, and 2 car garage. Owner is meticulous w/ maintenance. Fantastic schools and community. Minimum 1 year lease and non-smokers. Credit & background check with minimum 1 month security deposit. Agents - owner is listing agent's daughter. Please direct all leases and questions to Jessica. House will be professionally cleaned on Thursday morning 7/2 and ready to show on Thursday afternoon, 7/2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Dooney Drive have any available units?
908 Dooney Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Dooney Drive have?
Some of 908 Dooney Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Dooney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Dooney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Dooney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Dooney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 908 Dooney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Dooney Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Dooney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Dooney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Dooney Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Dooney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Dooney Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Dooney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Dooney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Dooney Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 908 Dooney Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymsWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA
Suwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity