908 Dooney Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION FELL THROUGH GO SHOW - Fantastic, newly renovated home in Woodlands! Largest 3BR plan on extra large cul-de-sac lot. GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & HARDWOODS in foyer, DR and separate LR Open kitchen w/ upgraded appliances open to 2 story FR & to large backyard. New, updated lighting, kitchen tile & carpet replaced last year, neutral grey paint, and 2 car garage. Owner is meticulous w/ maintenance. Fantastic schools and community. Minimum 1 year lease and non-smokers. Credit & background check with minimum 1 month security deposit. Agents - owner is listing agent's daughter. Please direct all leases and questions to Jessica. House will be professionally cleaned on Thursday morning 7/2 and ready to show on Thursday afternoon, 7/2.