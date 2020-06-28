710 Ivory Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Woodstock Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful home with a fantastic floor plan! Hardwood flooring in foyer, hallway, & half bath. 18 inch ceramic tile in kitchen and in main hallway/living/dining & family room. The entire upstairs has hardwood flooring throughout all the bedrooms & hallway! Large master and huge master bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. Stained deck & private fenced in backyard.



Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Schools:

Elem: Little River

Middle: Woodstock

High: Woodstock



This Home For Rent is Small Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Woodstock Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view CALL Jim 678-905-5745

or TEXT 669-231-2126

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE5134569)