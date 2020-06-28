All apartments in Woodstock
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
710 Ivory Trl
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

710 Ivory Trl

710 Ivory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

710 Ivory Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Woodstock Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful home with a fantastic floor plan! Hardwood flooring in foyer, hallway, & half bath. 18 inch ceramic tile in kitchen and in main hallway/living/dining & family room. The entire upstairs has hardwood flooring throughout all the bedrooms & hallway! Large master and huge master bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. Stained deck & private fenced in backyard.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
Schools:
Elem: Little River
Middle: Woodstock
High: Woodstock

This Home For Rent is Small Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Woodstock Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view CALL Jim 678-905-5745
or TEXT 669-231-2126
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5134569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Ivory Trl have any available units?
710 Ivory Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 710 Ivory Trl currently offering any rent specials?
710 Ivory Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Ivory Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Ivory Trl is pet friendly.
Does 710 Ivory Trl offer parking?
No, 710 Ivory Trl does not offer parking.
Does 710 Ivory Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Ivory Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Ivory Trl have a pool?
No, 710 Ivory Trl does not have a pool.
Does 710 Ivory Trl have accessible units?
No, 710 Ivory Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Ivory Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Ivory Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Ivory Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Ivory Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
