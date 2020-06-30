All apartments in Woodstock
608 Adam Cir

608 Adam Circle · No Longer Available
Location

608 Adam Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
608 Adam Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188
**Pet negotiable with appropriate non-refundable pet fee - no aggressive breeds.**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this charming home on the main level into a 2-story entry foyer with wood floors. There are separate living and dining rooms, 1/2 bath, family room with ceiling fan, gas log fireplace, and access to the rear deck. The kitchen has Granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove), disposal, breakfast area and two pantries. Upper level features three spare bedrooms, Master Suite has a trey ceiling and ceiling fan. Master Bath has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower with enclosure, and walk-in closet. Home has a partial basement with a bonus area and access to the 3-car drive under garage (two cars can park tandem on one side). Newer roof, siding, and deck. Swim/Tennis community. Top rated schools.

Directions: Take 575N to Exit 7 and make right on Hwy 92, then make left on Justin Drive, then left on Adams Circle.

Elementary: Little River
Middle: Mill Creek
High: River Edge

Built 1992 Approx. 2,522 s/f**

**Square footage does not include the bonus area in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Adam Cir have any available units?
608 Adam Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Adam Cir have?
Some of 608 Adam Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Adam Cir currently offering any rent specials?
608 Adam Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Adam Cir pet-friendly?
No, 608 Adam Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 608 Adam Cir offer parking?
Yes, 608 Adam Cir offers parking.
Does 608 Adam Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Adam Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Adam Cir have a pool?
Yes, 608 Adam Cir has a pool.
Does 608 Adam Cir have accessible units?
No, 608 Adam Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Adam Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Adam Cir has units with dishwashers.

