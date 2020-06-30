608 Adam Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

608 Adam Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

**Pet negotiable with appropriate non-refundable pet fee - no aggressive breeds.**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this charming home on the main level into a 2-story entry foyer with wood floors. There are separate living and dining rooms, 1/2 bath, family room with ceiling fan, gas log fireplace, and access to the rear deck. The kitchen has Granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove), disposal, breakfast area and two pantries. Upper level features three spare bedrooms, Master Suite has a trey ceiling and ceiling fan. Master Bath has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower with enclosure, and walk-in closet. Home has a partial basement with a bonus area and access to the 3-car drive under garage (two cars can park tandem on one side). Newer roof, siding, and deck. Swim/Tennis community. Top rated schools.



Directions: Take 575N to Exit 7 and make right on Hwy 92, then make left on Justin Drive, then left on Adams Circle.



Elementary: Little River

Middle: Mill Creek

High: River Edge



Built 1992 Approx. 2,522 s/f**



**Square footage does not include the bonus area in the basement.