530 Ridge View Xing

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse in a fantastic location! Open floor plan, with lots of natural light throughout main level. Kitchen with lots of storage and view to family room. Powder room and Coat closet on main. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bath w/double vanities and garden tub and shower. Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor. Neighborhood offers pool, tennis courts, playground, gym and clubhouse! This lovely home & community are a short drive to 575, the Outlet Mall, Rope Mill Park for Hiking and Mountain Biking.