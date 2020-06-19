All apartments in Woodstock
Location

530 Ridge View Xing, Woodstock, GA 30188
Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse in a fantastic location! Open floor plan, with lots of natural light throughout main level. Kitchen with lots of storage and view to family room. Powder room and Coat closet on main. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bath w/double vanities and garden tub and shower. Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor. Neighborhood offers pool, tennis courts, playground, gym and clubhouse! This lovely home & community are a short drive to 575, the Outlet Mall, Rope Mill Park for Hiking and Mountain Biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Ridge View Xing have any available units?
530 Ridge View Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Ridge View Xing have?
Some of 530 Ridge View Xing's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Ridge View Xing currently offering any rent specials?
530 Ridge View Xing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Ridge View Xing pet-friendly?
No, 530 Ridge View Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 530 Ridge View Xing offer parking?
Yes, 530 Ridge View Xing does offer parking.
Does 530 Ridge View Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Ridge View Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Ridge View Xing have a pool?
Yes, 530 Ridge View Xing has a pool.
Does 530 Ridge View Xing have accessible units?
No, 530 Ridge View Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Ridge View Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Ridge View Xing has units with dishwashers.
