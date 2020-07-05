All apartments in Woodstock
509 Blossom Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM

509 Blossom Way

509 Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

509 Blossom Way, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a bonus room in the basement, that would be great for a workout room or office. Bright and open floor plan with a 2 car garage, with extra storage. Conveniently located to 575, downtown Woodstock, and shopping. Unit is steps from the Pavillion, Swim, and Tennis.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Blossom Way have any available units?
509 Blossom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Blossom Way have?
Some of 509 Blossom Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Blossom Way currently offering any rent specials?
509 Blossom Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Blossom Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Blossom Way is pet friendly.
Does 509 Blossom Way offer parking?
Yes, 509 Blossom Way offers parking.
Does 509 Blossom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Blossom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Blossom Way have a pool?
Yes, 509 Blossom Way has a pool.
Does 509 Blossom Way have accessible units?
No, 509 Blossom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Blossom Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Blossom Way has units with dishwashers.

