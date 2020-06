Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

Fabulous end unit townhome in poplar River Park Community! Distressed pine floor throughout! Beautiful open air courtyard lets in lots of natural light. Built in shelving in closets. Low maintenance living at its best! Enjoy all the amenities at River Park including swim/tennis, clubhouse, playground and basketball courts. Convenient to I-575, shopping, restaurants and more!