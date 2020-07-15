413 Towne Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Available for immediate move-in. Located in a fantastic neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Woodstock! There are so many wonderful things to do in downtown Woodstock. Go for a stroll on the walking trails, see a concert in the park, go shopping, eat at one of the downtown restaurants or enjoy the farmers market on Sat mornings all while leaving your car at home. You must check out the great fenced-in level yard. Yard maintenance and trash service are included in the rent. The house is bright with plenty of space. Do not let this home to slip away!