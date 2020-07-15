All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
413 Towne Valley Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

413 Towne Valley Drive

413 Towne Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Towne Valley Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for immediate move-in. Located in a fantastic neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Woodstock! There are so many wonderful things to do in downtown Woodstock. Go for a stroll on the walking trails, see a concert in the park, go shopping, eat at one of the downtown restaurants or enjoy the farmers market on Sat mornings all while leaving your car at home. You must check out the great fenced-in level yard. Yard maintenance and trash service are included in the rent. The house is bright with plenty of space. Do not let this home to slip away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Towne Valley Drive have any available units?
413 Towne Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 413 Towne Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Towne Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Towne Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 413 Towne Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Towne Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Towne Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Towne Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Towne Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Towne Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Towne Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
