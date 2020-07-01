All apartments in Woodstock
402 Yarrow Way
402 Yarrow Way

402 Yarrow Way · No Longer Available
Location

402 Yarrow Way, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Move In Ready Rental home in Popular Woodlands Subdivision with a Great Clubhouse/Pool/Tennis/Playground & some of Best schools in Georgia. The Two story family room w Floor to ceiling fireplace opens up to the updated kitchen & Breakfast area & formal dining room. Newly Installed Luxury Vinyl Floors on the main level & New Carpet Upstairs & Recently Painted! Oversized upstairs master & 2 more bedrooms! Huge Private Fenced backyard & located on a Quiet Cul-d-sac Street! Exterior Just repainted! Fridge/Washer/Dryer Included! This Truly is Clean & Feels New inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Yarrow Way have any available units?
402 Yarrow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Yarrow Way have?
Some of 402 Yarrow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Yarrow Way currently offering any rent specials?
402 Yarrow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Yarrow Way pet-friendly?
No, 402 Yarrow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 402 Yarrow Way offer parking?
Yes, 402 Yarrow Way offers parking.
Does 402 Yarrow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Yarrow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Yarrow Way have a pool?
Yes, 402 Yarrow Way has a pool.
Does 402 Yarrow Way have accessible units?
No, 402 Yarrow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Yarrow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Yarrow Way has units with dishwashers.

