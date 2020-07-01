402 Yarrow Way

Move In Ready Rental home in Popular Woodlands Subdivision with a Great Clubhouse/Pool/Tennis/Playground & some of Best schools in Georgia. The Two story family room w Floor to ceiling fireplace opens up to the updated kitchen & Breakfast area & formal dining room. Newly Installed Luxury Vinyl Floors on the main level & New Carpet Upstairs & Recently Painted! Oversized upstairs master & 2 more bedrooms! Huge Private Fenced backyard & located on a Quiet Cul-d-sac Street! Exterior Just repainted! Fridge/Washer/Dryer Included! This Truly is Clean & Feels New inside!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
