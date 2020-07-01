402 Yarrow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Move In Ready Rental home in Popular Woodlands Subdivision with a Great Clubhouse/Pool/Tennis/Playground & some of Best schools in Georgia. The Two story family room w Floor to ceiling fireplace opens up to the updated kitchen & Breakfast area & formal dining room. Newly Installed Luxury Vinyl Floors on the main level & New Carpet Upstairs & Recently Painted! Oversized upstairs master & 2 more bedrooms! Huge Private Fenced backyard & located on a Quiet Cul-d-sac Street! Exterior Just repainted! Fridge/Washer/Dryer Included! This Truly is Clean & Feels New inside!