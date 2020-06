Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Great Location off Ridgewalk Parkwy/Exit 9 575. Close to Costco, Downtown Woodstock, Outlet Mall, Rope Mill Park & easy access to KSU /Town Ctn Mall & all things Atlanta. Kitchen with breakfast area, Dining & Family rm w/fireplace on main, all bedrooms up are roomy and a great back yard for kids to play. Large Laundry on main & a 2 car garage. Nice, quiet subdivision with swim/tennis amenities close to all your daily needs! Pets on case by case basis. Tenant pays for all utilities