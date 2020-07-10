All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

314 Parkview Place

314 Parkview Place · No Longer Available
Location

314 Parkview Place, Woodstock, GA 30189

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location...A great house in Towne Lake. This well maintained and move-in ready house has large living, dining and kitchen area in an open family setting. Granite counter tops, backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, plumbing and lighting fixtures are updated. Ceramic tile in upstairs bathrooms. New paint throughout interior, plantation blinds, double vanity in master bathroom. Nice size master bedroom and updated master bath. Two secondary bedrooms share updated bath. Private, flat, fenced backyard. Too many extras to name them all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Parkview Place have any available units?
314 Parkview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Parkview Place have?
Some of 314 Parkview Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Parkview Place currently offering any rent specials?
314 Parkview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Parkview Place pet-friendly?
No, 314 Parkview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 314 Parkview Place offer parking?
Yes, 314 Parkview Place offers parking.
Does 314 Parkview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Parkview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Parkview Place have a pool?
No, 314 Parkview Place does not have a pool.
Does 314 Parkview Place have accessible units?
No, 314 Parkview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Parkview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Parkview Place has units with dishwashers.

