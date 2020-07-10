314 Parkview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location...A great house in Towne Lake. This well maintained and move-in ready house has large living, dining and kitchen area in an open family setting. Granite counter tops, backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, plumbing and lighting fixtures are updated. Ceramic tile in upstairs bathrooms. New paint throughout interior, plantation blinds, double vanity in master bathroom. Nice size master bedroom and updated master bath. Two secondary bedrooms share updated bath. Private, flat, fenced backyard. Too many extras to name them all!