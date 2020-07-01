All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 306 Booth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
306 Booth Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:07 PM

306 Booth Street

306 Booth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 Booth St, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASED!!! Do not show...........No longer available.

Thank You.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Booth Street have any available units?
306 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Booth Street have?
Some of 306 Booth Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Booth Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Booth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 306 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 Booth Street offers parking.
Does 306 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 306 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Booth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College