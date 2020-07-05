All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 301 Linton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
301 Linton Court
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

301 Linton Court

301 Linton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Linton Court, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
In the heart of trendy Woodstock is this adorable bungalow. A short walk under five minutes will get you to any restaurant in the thriving downtown Woodstock area or to the latest concert at the amphitheater. Yet its quiet cul-de-sac location gives you plenty of privacy. The cheery sun porch is where you will want to spend your time as you sip that first cup of coffee. This highly sought after property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Linton Court have any available units?
301 Linton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Linton Court have?
Some of 301 Linton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Linton Court currently offering any rent specials?
301 Linton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Linton Court pet-friendly?
No, 301 Linton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 301 Linton Court offer parking?
No, 301 Linton Court does not offer parking.
Does 301 Linton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Linton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Linton Court have a pool?
No, 301 Linton Court does not have a pool.
Does 301 Linton Court have accessible units?
No, 301 Linton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Linton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Linton Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College