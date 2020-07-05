301 Linton Court

In the heart of trendy Woodstock is this adorable bungalow. A short walk under five minutes will get you to any restaurant in the thriving downtown Woodstock area or to the latest concert at the amphitheater. Yet its quiet cul-de-sac location gives you plenty of privacy. The cheery sun porch is where you will want to spend your time as you sip that first cup of coffee. This highly sought after property will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
