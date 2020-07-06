Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

300 Hiawassee Dr.

Woodstock, GA 30188



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1



Beautiful modern style neighborhood with low maintenance yards and open floor plans. This home is gorgeous! Lovely wood flooring throughout. Large living room/kitchen that opens to the patio and lovingly landscaped, private backyard. Kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets, wrap around granite counters, a breakfast bar and brushed steel appliances. A front room can be used as an office or music room. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite with a beautifully tiled shower, dual sinks, a walk-in closet and a wide closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and wide closets. Conveniently close to I-575, this home is located in an amenity rich neighborhood with a town square, pool, tennis complex and playground. It is also close to great restaurants including: Taqueria Tsunami, Ipp's Pastaria, Tuscany Italian Restaurant, Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza, Izumi Asian, Marlow's Tavern, Reel Seafood, J. Miller's Smokehouse, and Freight Kitchen & Tap!!! Water, front landscaping and trash are handled by the HOA!



There will be an additional $100 charge each month for water, trash and front yard care.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Provided through HOA

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: GA Power



Trash, water & front landscaping is provided through the HOA.



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.