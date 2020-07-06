All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated November 15 2019

300 Hiawassee Dr

300 Hiawassee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
300 Hiawassee Dr.
Woodstock, GA 30188

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1

Beautiful modern style neighborhood with low maintenance yards and open floor plans. This home is gorgeous! Lovely wood flooring throughout. Large living room/kitchen that opens to the patio and lovingly landscaped, private backyard. Kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets, wrap around granite counters, a breakfast bar and brushed steel appliances. A front room can be used as an office or music room. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite with a beautifully tiled shower, dual sinks, a walk-in closet and a wide closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and wide closets. Conveniently close to I-575, this home is located in an amenity rich neighborhood with a town square, pool, tennis complex and playground. It is also close to great restaurants including: Taqueria Tsunami, Ipp's Pastaria, Tuscany Italian Restaurant, Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza, Izumi Asian, Marlow's Tavern, Reel Seafood, J. Miller's Smokehouse, and Freight Kitchen & Tap!!! Water, front landscaping and trash are handled by the HOA!

There will be an additional $100 charge each month for water, trash and front yard care.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Provided through HOA
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: GA Power

Trash, water & front landscaping is provided through the HOA.

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

