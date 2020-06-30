All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 246 Village Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
246 Village Square
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

246 Village Square

246 Village Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

246 Village Square Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a lovely Townhome in a great community! This Gorgeous updated end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Plus Bonus Room/Den/Bedroom on the first level. Main living area features hardwood floors, fireplace and new appliances. First and third level has new carpet and LVP. Bright and Light master has Vaulted ceilings and attached master bath features a jetted tub and tiled floors. This home has new paint and carpet. This is the largest floor plan in the community and walkable to local businesses and a is short drive to Downtown Woodstock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Village Square have any available units?
246 Village Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Village Square have?
Some of 246 Village Square's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Village Square currently offering any rent specials?
246 Village Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Village Square pet-friendly?
No, 246 Village Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 246 Village Square offer parking?
Yes, 246 Village Square offers parking.
Does 246 Village Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Village Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Village Square have a pool?
No, 246 Village Square does not have a pool.
Does 246 Village Square have accessible units?
No, 246 Village Square does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Village Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Village Square does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College