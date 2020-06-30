246 Village Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a lovely Townhome in a great community! This Gorgeous updated end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Plus Bonus Room/Den/Bedroom on the first level. Main living area features hardwood floors, fireplace and new appliances. First and third level has new carpet and LVP. Bright and Light master has Vaulted ceilings and attached master bath features a jetted tub and tiled floors. This home has new paint and carpet. This is the largest floor plan in the community and walkable to local businesses and a is short drive to Downtown Woodstock.