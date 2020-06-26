All apartments in Woodstock
241 Village Square Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

241 Village Square Drive

241 Village Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Village Square Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. It has lots of open space wood floors, and carpeted bedrooms. You're going to love it. Come and take a tour. You won't regret it! Notice: Pets allowed on Case by Case basis. Call to inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

