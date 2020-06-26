241 Village Square Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. It has lots of open space wood floors, and carpeted bedrooms. You're going to love it. Come and take a tour. You won't regret it! Notice: Pets allowed on Case by Case basis. Call to inquire.