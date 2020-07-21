All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

221 Balaban Cir

221 Balaban Circle · No Longer Available
Location

221 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Woodstock TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Woodlands end unit 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in fantastic condition. Large private backyard. Amenity rich community with 2 pools, 10 tennis courts, walking trails, lighted sidewalks, expansive playground and so much more! Convenient to downtown Woodstock & Roswell.

Schools:
Elem: Little River
Middle: Mill Creek
High: River Ridge
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969417)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 221 Balaban Cir have any available units?
221 Balaban Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Balaban Cir have?
Some of 221 Balaban Cir's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Balaban Cir currently offering any rent specials?
221 Balaban Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Balaban Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Balaban Cir is pet friendly.
Does 221 Balaban Cir offer parking?
No, 221 Balaban Cir does not offer parking.
Does 221 Balaban Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Balaban Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Balaban Cir have a pool?
Yes, 221 Balaban Cir has a pool.
Does 221 Balaban Cir have accessible units?
No, 221 Balaban Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Balaban Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Balaban Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
