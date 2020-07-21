221 Balaban Cir

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground tennis court

pet friendly pool playground tennis court

Woodstock TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Woodlands end unit 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in fantastic condition. Large private backyard. Amenity rich community with 2 pools, 10 tennis courts, walking trails, lighted sidewalks, expansive playground and so much more! Convenient to downtown Woodstock & Roswell.



Schools:

Elem: Little River

Middle: Mill Creek

High: River Ridge

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



No Pets Allowed



