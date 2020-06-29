176 Swanee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute with Curb Appeal & Plenty Amenities! Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Woodstock! - Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Just Waiting for YOU! Wood floors greet you, and continue throughout the main living area, with a cozy fireplace in the living room as well. Also features a handy kitchen with all appliances & an eat-in area, cozy carpeting upstairs, and a garage. Outside is just as nice, with cute curb appeal out front, and a fully fenced-in backyard! Located in a convenient location with plenty of schools & walk-to Marta! Don't miss out; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5438179)