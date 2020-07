Amenities

Terrific Location, Walk to "Old Town" Woodstock, named one of the top 50 cities to live in the US. Enjoy top restaurants, shops, and concerts in the park. Excellent schools. Split Floor Plan with the Master bedroom separate from the guest BRs. True step-less ranch. All new hardwood and tile floors. Major renovations done in 2020: new roof, brand new kitchen; new bathroom vanities, brand new HVAC system. All appliances 1-3 years old. Large flat backyard. Available now.