All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 154 Swanee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
154 Swanee Lane
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:07 AM

154 Swanee Lane

154 Swanee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

154 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
***Pending lease agreement in progress, please no more applications or inquires *** 3BR + Bonus Room/2.5 Bath with loads of upgrades -- French doors, designer lighting, tray ceilings, hardwoods on entire main and ceiling fans in every room. Fenced yd with covered deck. Neighborhood has sidewalks, Jr Olympic pool, 8 tennis courts, 2 B-Ball courts, park, and playground. Private end lot bordering woods. Convenient to downtown Woodstock, Hwy 92, I-575. Maintenance free -- rent includes water/trash/front yard maintenance and access to the amazing amenities. *At this time only small dogs are considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Swanee Lane have any available units?
154 Swanee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Swanee Lane have?
Some of 154 Swanee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Swanee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
154 Swanee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Swanee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Swanee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 154 Swanee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 154 Swanee Lane offers parking.
Does 154 Swanee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Swanee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Swanee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 154 Swanee Lane has a pool.
Does 154 Swanee Lane have accessible units?
No, 154 Swanee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Swanee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Swanee Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College