Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

153 Inwood Walk

153 Inwood Walk · No Longer Available
Location

153 Inwood Walk, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction and walkable to downtown Woodstock... all that's missing is you! Open, designer floor plan features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout two levels. Open seating in kitchen overlooks fireside family room. Main level features half bath and office alcove. Lower level boasts a second living room and full bath overlooking the community park. Upstairs master with gorgeous en suite bath, walk in closet and double marble vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a hall full bath. Upstairs laundry (washer & dryer not included, negotiable). Two car garage completes the package. Trails throughout the community for walking and biking make this suburban home feel like in town. Easy access to 575, the Outlets and Downtown Woodstock. Trails connect to the Greenprints Alliance trails. Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! Move in ready 3/13/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Inwood Walk have any available units?
153 Inwood Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Inwood Walk have?
Some of 153 Inwood Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Inwood Walk currently offering any rent specials?
153 Inwood Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Inwood Walk pet-friendly?
No, 153 Inwood Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 153 Inwood Walk offer parking?
Yes, 153 Inwood Walk offers parking.
Does 153 Inwood Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Inwood Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Inwood Walk have a pool?
No, 153 Inwood Walk does not have a pool.
Does 153 Inwood Walk have accessible units?
No, 153 Inwood Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Inwood Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Inwood Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
