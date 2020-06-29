153 Inwood Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction and walkable to downtown Woodstock... all that's missing is you! Open, designer floor plan features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout two levels. Open seating in kitchen overlooks fireside family room. Main level features half bath and office alcove. Lower level boasts a second living room and full bath overlooking the community park. Upstairs master with gorgeous en suite bath, walk in closet and double marble vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a hall full bath. Upstairs laundry (washer & dryer not included, negotiable). Two car garage completes the package. Trails throughout the community for walking and biking make this suburban home feel like in town. Easy access to 575, the Outlets and Downtown Woodstock. Trails connect to the Greenprints Alliance trails. Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home! Move in ready 3/13/20.