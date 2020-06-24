128 Oconee Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic rental opportunity in the River Park neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout,New interior paint, 1/2 bath on main floor and sliding doors that lead to the patio and private, fenced backyard w/ gazebo.2 full car garage, all appliances including and all the amenities one could ask for: pool, tennis, fitness center and playground all come with rental amount. Water/Trash service included.Off Sixes Rd walking distance from Kroger and many eateries. Just minutes from Cherokee County Aquatic Center and Downtown Woodstock.Home is ready to lease Today!