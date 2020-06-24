All apartments in Woodstock
128 Oconee Pass
128 Oconee Pass

128 Oconee Pass · No Longer Available
Location

128 Oconee Pass, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic rental opportunity in the River Park neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout,New interior paint, 1/2 bath on main floor and sliding doors that lead to the patio and private, fenced backyard w/ gazebo.2 full car garage, all appliances including and all the amenities one could ask for: pool, tennis, fitness center and playground all come with rental amount. Water/Trash service included.Off Sixes Rd walking distance from Kroger and many eateries. Just minutes from Cherokee County Aquatic Center and Downtown Woodstock.Home is ready to lease Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

