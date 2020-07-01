All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 122 Stoneforest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
122 Stoneforest Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

122 Stoneforest Drive

122 Stoneforest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 Stoneforest Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute little Woodstock home offers a two car garage, two story foyer, a HUGE basement, gas heating, a fireplace, a walk-in master closet. Two bedrooms on the main floor, one lofted bedroom upstairs, and a huge finished basement that can be used as a large 4th bedroom. Pet friendly!! This home has everything you need and it wont last long at this price so get it now before it goes!!
$1500 deposit - verified income and credit check required
$500 non refundable pet deposit plus $15 per month. Additional pet is $250 NR pet deposit and $15/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Stoneforest Drive have any available units?
122 Stoneforest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Stoneforest Drive have?
Some of 122 Stoneforest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Stoneforest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Stoneforest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Stoneforest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Stoneforest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Stoneforest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 Stoneforest Drive offers parking.
Does 122 Stoneforest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Stoneforest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Stoneforest Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Stoneforest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Stoneforest Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Stoneforest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Stoneforest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Stoneforest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College