Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:42 PM

1024 Washington Avenue

1024 Washington Avenue · (770) 825-1963
Location

1024 Washington Avenue, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely is a beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV available for rent! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard. Fresh paint, premium granite countertops, custom solid wood cabinets, LVP flooring, new carpet,epoxy garage floors & much more! Location, location, location! Near shopping, downtown Woodstock, 575 & Hwy 92 for easy commute. A must see! Owner requires a minimum of 650 credit score and 3 times rent in verifiable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1024 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1024 Washington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1024 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1024 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1024 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1024 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
