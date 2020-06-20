1024 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely is a beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV available for rent! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard. Fresh paint, premium granite countertops, custom solid wood cabinets, LVP flooring, new carpet,epoxy garage floors & much more! Location, location, location! Near shopping, downtown Woodstock, 575 & Hwy 92 for easy commute. A must see! Owner requires a minimum of 650 credit score and 3 times rent in verifiable income.