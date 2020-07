2835 Loftview Square

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE - VININGS VILLAGE AREA! WALK TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS FROM THIS TOWNHOME IN VININGS OVERLOOK! BUILT IN 2005, BRICK TRADITIONAL WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. NEW CARPET. 3 BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY UP, SPACIOUS OPEN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM AND GREAT ROOM W/FIREPLACE PLUS HALF BATH ON MAIN. MORE LIVING SPACE DOWNSTAIRS - HALF BATH & BONUS ROOM. PERFECT AREA FOR HOME OFFICE, DEN OR EXERCISE ROOM! ONLY 20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN, MIDTOWN OR AIRPORT. GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE VININGS LIFESTYLE! WATER AND TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED WITH RENT. OWNER PAYS HOA DUES.