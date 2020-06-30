4100 Comanche Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Due to current pandemic, we are dropping the rate on this rental. You can't beat this location, size or price...Newly updated Single-Family home in the quiet, established Tucker community!!! Amazing 2 bedroom, .5 Bathroom Bungalow. $1350/month rent (trash and pest control are included). $1350 security deposit required. Great access to interstates and shopping. French doors lead to living room with classic hardwoods and an open layout to a completely renovated kitchen. Walk around deck with a screened in porch overlooking a level backyard. Walking distance to downtown Tucker. Washer/Dryer connection, central AC & heat. Please submit an inquiry on this page or contact JP MURPHY LLC at 470-210-5354. You will receive a pre-screening questionnaire within 48 hrs. (Serious prospects only please). No walk-ups. Tenant Occupied!!! Available as early as May 1!!!

NON-refundable $55 application fee per adult. (Background, credit and rental history check)

