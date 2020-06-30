All apartments in Tucker
4100 Comanche Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:06 AM

4100 Comanche Dr

4100 Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Comanche Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Due to current pandemic, we are dropping the rate on this rental. You can't beat this location, size or price...Newly updated Single-Family home in the quiet, established Tucker community!!! Amazing 2 bedroom, .5 Bathroom Bungalow. $1350/month rent (trash and pest control are included). $1350 security deposit required. Great access to interstates and shopping. French doors lead to living room with classic hardwoods and an open layout to a completely renovated kitchen. Walk around deck with a screened in porch overlooking a level backyard. Walking distance to downtown Tucker. Washer/Dryer connection, central AC & heat. Please submit an inquiry on this page or contact JP MURPHY LLC at 470-210-5354. You will receive a pre-screening questionnaire within 48 hrs. (Serious prospects only please). No walk-ups. Tenant Occupied!!! Available as early as May 1!!!
NON-refundable $55 application fee per adult. (Background, credit and rental history check)
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Comanche Dr have any available units?
4100 Comanche Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Comanche Dr have?
Some of 4100 Comanche Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Comanche Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Comanche Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Comanche Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Comanche Dr offers parking.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have a pool?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Comanche Dr has units with dishwashers.

