All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like Northgate Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
Northgate Townhomes
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

Northgate Townhomes

3555 Lawrenceville Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3555 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northgate Townhomes for rent in Tucker, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a beautiful community that is conveniently located in Tucker.

Northgate Townhomes offers quick response times and professional attention. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional management staff ensures that your experience at Northgate Townhomes is to the highest standard of living.

Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity our beautiful two and three bedroom townhomes boast spacious layouts, plush carpets, and ample closet space.

As a resident of Northgate Townhomes you will experience exceptional service from our professional team and an ideal Tucker location within walking distance to various shopping, dining, and entertainment options.Welcome home to Northgate Townhomes, tucked away in the quaint city of Tucker. Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

If you are interested in making this wonderful community your home, contact us today for additional details or visit our website at www.northgatetownhomes.com!

(RLNE4529098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgate Townhomes have any available units?
Northgate Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does Northgate Townhomes have?
Some of Northgate Townhomes's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgate Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northgate Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgate Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northgate Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northgate Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northgate Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgate Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes has a pool.
Does Northgate Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Northgate Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Northgate Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College