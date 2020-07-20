All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 4100 Comanche Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
4100 Comanche Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:14 AM

4100 Comanche Dr

4100 Commanche Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4100 Commanche Dr, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great tenant will not renew. Looking for another great tenant. You can't beat this location, size or price...Old charm w/ new updates. Newly updated Single-Family home in the quiet & established Tucker community.
Great access to interstates and shopping. French doors lead to living room with classic hardwoods & open layout to a completely renovated kitchen. 2 bedrooms and updated bath & 1/2 bath addition. Screen porch overlooks level backyard. Walking distance to downtown Tucker. Washer/Dryer connection, central AC & Heat. (No walk ups; tenant occupied) Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Comanche Dr have any available units?
4100 Comanche Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Comanche Dr have?
Some of 4100 Comanche Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Comanche Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Comanche Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Comanche Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Comanche Dr offers parking.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Comanche Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have a pool?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Comanche Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Comanche Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Comanche Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Tucker 2 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymsTucker Apartments with Pools
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College