4100 Comanche Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great tenant will not renew. Looking for another great tenant. You can't beat this location, size or price...Old charm w/ new updates. Newly updated Single-Family home in the quiet & established Tucker community.

Great access to interstates and shopping. French doors lead to living room with classic hardwoods & open layout to a completely renovated kitchen. 2 bedrooms and updated bath & 1/2 bath addition. Screen porch overlooks level backyard. Walking distance to downtown Tucker. Washer/Dryer connection, central AC & Heat. (No walk ups; tenant occupied) Serious inquiries only.