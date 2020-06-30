Rent Calculator
Tucker, GA
2647 Tucker Valley Rd
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:07 AM
Location
2647 Tucker Valley Rd, Tucker, GA 30084
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in a small community in Tucker. Very affordable. Rent $850
NO Application fees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd have any available units?
2647 Tucker Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tucker, GA
.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Tucker Rent Report
.
Is 2647 Tucker Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Tucker Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Tucker Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tucker
.
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Tucker Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2647 Tucker Valley Rd has units with air conditioning.
