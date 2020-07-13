190 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tucker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,128
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
18 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3137 Henderson Walk
3137 Henderson Walk, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2642 sqft
4 sided brick traditional home with bedroom on main. Separate dining room and family room. Bonus room fireplace and built in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main. Large eat in kitchen with granite tile counter tops overlooking a brick patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5000 Leeshire Trail
5000 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2922 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2223 Dillard St
2223 Dillard Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
All brick Ranch in Tucker. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Marta. Home shows very well.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2528 Pine Lake Pl
2528 Pine Lake Place, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Phenomenal home where residents often live many years. Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, brewery, several restaurants, shops, parks & pond.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4267 Chamblee Tucker Road
4267 Chamblee Tucker Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Commercial / residential With a basement Have your Business at Home! Legally! Zoned Residential & Commercial.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
57 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
79 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Northlake
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Northlake
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,151
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
8 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
46 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tucker, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tucker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

