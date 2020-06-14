Apartment List
/
GA
/
tucker
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA

Finding an apartment in Tucker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northlake
19 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3137 Henderson Walk
3137 Henderson Walk, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2642 sqft
Available Mid April, 2020 4 sided brick traditional home with bedroom on main. Separate dining room and family room. Bonus room fireplace and built in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Drayton Woods Dr
1404 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1998 sqft
Spacious, move-in ready home with hardwood floors, 2-car garage and fenced yard. Main level features fully-equipped kitchen with pantry, living room, dining room, den with wet bar, and half-bathroom. 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2528 Pine Lake Pl
2528 Pine Lake Place, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, Local 7, restaurants, parks & pond.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
34 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northlake
18 Units Available
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Northlake
20 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2207 sqft
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Tucker, GA

Tucker, Georgia.

Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucker? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tucker, GA

Finding an apartment in Tucker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTucker 3 BedroomsTucker Accessible ApartmentsTucker Apartments under $1,000
Tucker Apartments under $900Tucker Apartments with BalconyTucker Apartments with GarageTucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTucker Apartments with Parking
Tucker Apartments with PoolTucker Apartments with Washer-DryerTucker Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucker Pet Friendly PlacesTucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College