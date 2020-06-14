105 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA with gym

Tucker, Georgia.

Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.

