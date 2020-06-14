105 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA with gym
Tucker, Georgia.
Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tucker renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.