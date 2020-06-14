Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tucker renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northlake
19 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Northlake
61 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Northlake
20 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northlake
18 Units Available
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2207 sqft
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
4 Units Available
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2217 sqft
Quiet apartment community in well-maintained grounds less than five minutes from I-285 and I-85. Community amenities include a tennis court, fitness center, swimming pool, sundeck and playground. On-site maintenance and online rent payments available.
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northlake
1 Unit Available
2462 Helmsdale Drive North East
2462 Helmsdale Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2715 sqft
Virtual Tour- https://www.dropbox.com/s/be9yshd0oczq8j2/Video%20Tour_2462%20Helmsdale%20Dr%20NE.mp4?dl=0 Welcome home to this Renovated Traditional 2-story home just inside the perimeter! Cul-de-sac neighborhood.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2643 Glenrose Hill
2643 Glenrose Hill, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.
Results within 5 miles of Tucker
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1333 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
City Guide for Tucker, GA

Tucker, Georgia.

Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucker? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tucker, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tucker renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

