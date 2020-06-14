Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tucker renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northlake
19 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2125 Hanfred Ct.
2125 Hanfred Court, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
- Four-sided brick Duplex. Excellent Tucker location. Hardwood floors in living areas and tile bathroom. This will go fast!!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Tyler Early, 815-608-5460. (RLNE5844446)

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
3137 Henderson Walk
3137 Henderson Walk, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2642 sqft
Available Mid April, 2020 4 sided brick traditional home with bedroom on main. Separate dining room and family room. Bonus room fireplace and built in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3472 Greystone Cir
3472 Greystone Circle, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2783 sqft
Close to Mercer University, I-85 and I-285 for easy commuting! This Attractive Home is located in a Quiet, Small Community and offers lots of living space with a Large Master Bedroom on the Main Level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Leeshire Trail
5000 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2922 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2223 Dillard St
2223 Dillard Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
All brick Ranch in Tucker. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Marta. Home shows very well.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5002 Leeshire Trail
5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Drayton Woods Dr
1404 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1998 sqft
Spacious, move-in ready home with hardwood floors, 2-car garage and fenced yard. Main level features fully-equipped kitchen with pantry, living room, dining room, den with wet bar, and half-bathroom. 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Northlake
61 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northlake
18 Units Available
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2207 sqft
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
85 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1390 Orchard Park Drive
1390 Orchard Park Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
OWNER FINANCE, CREDIT WILL STILL BE CHECKED Come see this charming, and affordable two-bedroom condo ideally located in the suburbs of Stone Mountain! Quiet, friendly neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3152 Mercer University Drive
3152 Mercer University Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2336 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated private townhome community near Mercer University, CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, I-85 and I-285, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Kitchen with semicircle breakfast bar that overlooks breakfast area, living room with fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6192 Thorncrest Dr
6192 Thorncrest Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2232 sqft
Gorgeous END UNIT in Gwinnett County Top School district. Beautiful Open Floor Plan. Large Windows with Lots of Natural Light.

1 of 46

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1547 Delia Drive
1547 Delia Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1101 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Lindmoor Subdivision - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a renovated brick ranch in Lindmoor Woods with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and all new interior paint.
City Guide for Tucker, GA

Tucker, Georgia.

Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucker? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tucker, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tucker renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

