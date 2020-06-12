Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:12 AM

125 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA

14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1110 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
$
Northlake
21 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

1 Unit Available
5002 Leeshire Trail
5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
$
Clarkston
27 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Northlake
19 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
$
12 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
$
17 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1061 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1165 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
4 Units Available
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1205 sqft
Quiet apartment community in well-maintained grounds less than five minutes from I-285 and I-85. Community amenities include a tennis court, fitness center, swimming pool, sundeck and playground. On-site maintenance and online rent payments available.
14 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
10 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
946 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Northlake
18 Units Available
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1278 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
34 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
945 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1359 sqft
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.

June 2020 Tucker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tucker Rent Report. Tucker rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tucker rents increased moderately over the past month

Tucker rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tucker stand at $1,204 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,391 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Tucker's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Tucker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tucker

    As rents have increased marginally in Tucker, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tucker is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Tucker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,391 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Tucker.
    • While Tucker's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tucker than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Tucker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

