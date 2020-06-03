2568 Presidents Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Large Beautiful 2 story brick house in Tucker, GA - Go to Peach State Property Management Pros for more information.



To walk the property press the link below.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5xrT3Lkubki



2-Story Brick Beauty situated on a large lot in Tucker! Spacious 3-4 Bedroom, 2 large Baths with a guest bath downstairs. Plenty for a big family.



LOTS of Cabinet space in Kitchen, and eat-in dining room that can double as a spare bedroom or family room! All new kitchen appliances PLUS FREE washer & dryer and a microwave!



HUGE Living room with bright, working fireplace.

Upstairs = all new paint, wood flooring, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms to save on electric bill. Vanities with deep drawers to hold everything!



House is wired/constructed for flat-screen TVs in family rooms and master bedroom.



Cable for internet and Satellite Dish for Direct TV already installed.



Nice, large, shaded, gated backyard with garden box. Tool shed available soon.



BONUS: Monthly yard service is included!!!



PETS are okay!



Driveway can hold up to 4 cars. Great neighbors, neighborhood watch/association!



Close to downtown Tucker/Northlake and easy access to major routes 78/ 285/85 and back routes to all of Dekalb.



To apply please have a credit score of 650+, a total household income of 3x the monthly rent, no bankruptcies or accounts in collections, and no criminal history. This property is not set up to accept section 8 or housing vouchers.



