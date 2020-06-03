All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2568 Presidents Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2568 Presidents Walk
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

2568 Presidents Walk

2568 Presidents Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2568 Presidents Walk, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large Beautiful 2 story brick house in Tucker, GA - Go to Peach State Property Management Pros for more information.

To walk the property press the link below.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5xrT3Lkubki

2-Story Brick Beauty situated on a large lot in Tucker! Spacious 3-4 Bedroom, 2 large Baths with a guest bath downstairs. Plenty for a big family.

LOTS of Cabinet space in Kitchen, and eat-in dining room that can double as a spare bedroom or family room! All new kitchen appliances PLUS FREE washer & dryer and a microwave!

HUGE Living room with bright, working fireplace.
Upstairs = all new paint, wood flooring, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms to save on electric bill. Vanities with deep drawers to hold everything!

House is wired/constructed for flat-screen TVs in family rooms and master bedroom.

Cable for internet and Satellite Dish for Direct TV already installed.

Nice, large, shaded, gated backyard with garden box. Tool shed available soon.

BONUS: Monthly yard service is included!!!

PETS are okay!

Driveway can hold up to 4 cars. Great neighbors, neighborhood watch/association!

Close to downtown Tucker/Northlake and easy access to major routes 78/ 285/85 and back routes to all of Dekalb.

To apply please have a credit score of 650+, a total household income of 3x the monthly rent, no bankruptcies or accounts in collections, and no criminal history. This property is not set up to accept section 8 or housing vouchers.

(RLNE5101765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Presidents Walk have any available units?
2568 Presidents Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2568 Presidents Walk have?
Some of 2568 Presidents Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Presidents Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Presidents Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Presidents Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 2568 Presidents Walk is pet friendly.
Does 2568 Presidents Walk offer parking?
No, 2568 Presidents Walk does not offer parking.
Does 2568 Presidents Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2568 Presidents Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Presidents Walk have a pool?
No, 2568 Presidents Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2568 Presidents Walk have accessible units?
No, 2568 Presidents Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Presidents Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2568 Presidents Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College