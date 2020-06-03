1934 Tucker Industrial Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Just Renovated - Available Immediately - 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Tucker. Fresh Paint. New Floors. New Appliances. All Electric. Fenced-in private back yard. Strict Requirements: 565 Credit Score, Clean Background, No Evictions, Total monthly income must equal 3x rent. Section 8 NOT accepted. No Washer and Dryer Connections. $40 application fee per tenant. Credit and Background check required. Pet fee is $200 per pet. Security Deposit is $500. Landscaping and Trash/Recycling included in rent. Tenant Responsible for Electric and Water.