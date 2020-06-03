All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1934 Tucker Industrial Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1934 Tucker Industrial Road
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

1934 Tucker Industrial Road

1934 Tucker Industrial Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1934 Tucker Industrial Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Just Renovated - Available Immediately - 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Tucker. Fresh Paint. New Floors. New Appliances. All Electric. Fenced-in private back yard. Strict Requirements: 565 Credit Score, Clean Background, No Evictions, Total monthly income must equal 3x rent. Section 8 NOT accepted. No Washer and Dryer Connections. $40 application fee per tenant. Credit and Background check required. Pet fee is $200 per pet. Security Deposit is $500. Landscaping and Trash/Recycling included in rent. Tenant Responsible for Electric and Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road have any available units?
1934 Tucker Industrial Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road have?
Some of 1934 Tucker Industrial Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Tucker Industrial Road currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Tucker Industrial Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Tucker Industrial Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Tucker Industrial Road is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road offer parking?
No, 1934 Tucker Industrial Road does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Tucker Industrial Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road have a pool?
No, 1934 Tucker Industrial Road does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road have accessible units?
No, 1934 Tucker Industrial Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Tucker Industrial Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Tucker Industrial Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College