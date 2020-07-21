1669 Zemory Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Ranch home in Tucker - To walk the property please visit Peachstatepropertymanagementpros.com or https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=34x4h9s2pKX



Beautiful ranch style home conveniently located in Tucker. 3/1 large living room and large backyard for entertaining or playing with a pet. Freshly painted rooms with large hardwood floors through out the home. This house is located right off of 285 and lawrenceville hwy.



To apply now please follow the link:



https://peachstatepmp.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=fcdc5586-2603-49cd-8495-d78a5330693c&source=Website



