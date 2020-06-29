578 Suwanee Green Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dbf57fa063 ---- Modern Design and Colors describe the Main Level Feel with Open Kitchen overlooking both the Dining and Gathering Room. Flex Room on Main Level. Double Crown Molding, Rich Hardwoods plus a Gourmet Kitchen featuring Gray Painted Upper Cabinets and Island with Single Bowl Sink, Modern Faucet, Solid White Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Double Ovens, and More. The feel of Luxury continues throughout in the Owner?s Bathroom complete with a tiled Walk-in Shower, Double Vanity, and Large Soaking Tub wrapped in Decorative Tile. Lawn Care is included