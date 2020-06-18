4296 Tacoma Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Like New, BEAUTIFUL OPEN Floorplan! Private Backyard, Large Master up with Bath, 2nd Bdrm up has private bath.The lower level has a 3rd Bdrm, full bath & large walk-in-closet, will also make a great workout room or Home office. Stained Cabinets, Whirlpool SS Appliances with Granite Countertops, Ceramic tile flooring in all Baths. Hardwood floor on main. Gated Community, Sims Park very near, Tip Gwinnett Schools, Swim and Tennis, Play Ground, Walk to shops and restaurants!!! PICTURE WAS TAKEN DARK RAINNY DAY.