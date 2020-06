Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

It is all about location and comfortable living in Suwanee Town Center! You will be in walking distance to shops and restaurants as well as events in town center. Open Floor plan with spacious kitchen overlooking park, Nice living area, deck for you to relax, double car garage. Finished basement with a bedroom ad a full bath. It could be used as a guest bedroom or office. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths.