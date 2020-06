360 Suwanee Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage media room

North Gwinnett Schools - Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd, minutes from I 85. In Shadowbrook at Town Center. Spacious great room with two story foyer. Keeping room off kitchen with gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with center island, gas stove, side by side refrigerator and pantry. Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, master bedroom bath with garden tub and separate shower. Washer dryer connections on second floor. Lower level media room with hardwood floor. Double rear entry garage with opener.



From I 85 North exit Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd and turn left, continue several miles to left on Suwanee Ave. House is on the corner of Suwanee Ave and Memphis Dr.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4903992)