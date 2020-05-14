Rent Calculator
All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suwanee, GA 30024
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
walking cooler. included the kitchen equipment and hall table and chair. Current restaurant name is Golden Eagles.Available for the restaurant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have any available units?
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Suwanee, GA
.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Suwanee Rent Report
.
Is 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Suwanee
.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
