All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
walking cooler. included the kitchen equipment and hall table and chair. Current restaurant name is Golden Eagles.Available for the restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have any available units?
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
Is 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms
Suwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University