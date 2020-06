Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Charming townhome in great location - within walking distance of Sugar Hill Town Center shops and restaurants. Very clean unit ready for the perfect renter. Family room, dining room, laundry, kitchen and half bath on the main floor. Kitchen looks out onto a private patio and open green space. Second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with a full bath. New paint, clean carpets and appliances - come take a look!