20 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA with move-in specials
Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.
Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sugar Hill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Sugar Hill apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.