All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 769 Winbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
769 Winbrook Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 9:05 PM

769 Winbrook Drive

769 Winbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

769 Winbrook Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom 2 and a half Bath Home for Lease in quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and wood plank flooring on living areas. Separate Dining Room and Great Room open to Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Upper level has 4 Bedrooms including Master Suite with Beautiful Private Bath. Private Fenced in Backyard with patio for entertaining. A 2-Car Garage completes this lovely home. Hurry this will not last.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2003
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Winbrook Drive have any available units?
769 Winbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 769 Winbrook Drive have?
Some of 769 Winbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Winbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
769 Winbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Winbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 769 Winbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 769 Winbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 769 Winbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 769 Winbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Winbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Winbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 769 Winbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 769 Winbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 769 Winbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Winbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Winbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Winbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Winbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College