769 Winbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom 2 and a half Bath Home for Lease in quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and wood plank flooring on living areas. Separate Dining Room and Great Room open to Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Upper level has 4 Bedrooms including Master Suite with Beautiful Private Bath. Private Fenced in Backyard with patio for entertaining. A 2-Car Garage completes this lovely home. Hurry this will not last.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2003

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.