728 Rock Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

728 Rock Lane

728 Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

728 Rock Lane, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home features a spacious, open floor plan. The master suite has a separate tub/shower and double vanity. Relax outside on the patio!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Rock Lane have any available units?
728 Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 728 Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
728 Rock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 728 Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 728 Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 728 Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 728 Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 728 Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 728 Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
