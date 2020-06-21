All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

556 Carlsbad Cv

556 Carlsbad Cove · No Longer Available
Location

556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge. This 2-car garage home features a large family room on the main level with wood burning fireplace, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms and a private deck off the back. The ground level has two bedrooms, one bathroom and its own separate family room. The home has fresh paint, new carpet throughout as well as hardwood floors. The master suite features a large garden tub with a private shower. The home is centrally located and is very close to shopping, restaurants and the Interstate. Lease at $1,650/month and $1,650 deposit.
Hurry this Gem will not Last Long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Carlsbad Cv have any available units?
556 Carlsbad Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 556 Carlsbad Cv have?
Some of 556 Carlsbad Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Carlsbad Cv currently offering any rent specials?
556 Carlsbad Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Carlsbad Cv pet-friendly?
No, 556 Carlsbad Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 556 Carlsbad Cv offer parking?
Yes, 556 Carlsbad Cv does offer parking.
Does 556 Carlsbad Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Carlsbad Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Carlsbad Cv have a pool?
No, 556 Carlsbad Cv does not have a pool.
Does 556 Carlsbad Cv have accessible units?
No, 556 Carlsbad Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Carlsbad Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Carlsbad Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Carlsbad Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 556 Carlsbad Cv has units with air conditioning.
