556 Carlsbad Cv

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge. This 2-car garage home features a large family room on the main level with wood burning fireplace, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms and a private deck off the back. The ground level has two bedrooms, one bathroom and its own separate family room. The home has fresh paint, new carpet throughout as well as hardwood floors. The master suite features a large garden tub with a private shower. The home is centrally located and is very close to shopping, restaurants and the Interstate. Lease at $1,650/month and $1,650 deposit.

No Pets Allowed



