Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

429 Concord Circle

429 Concord Circle
Location

429 Concord Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,085 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4578661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Concord Circle have any available units?
429 Concord Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 429 Concord Circle have?
Some of 429 Concord Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Concord Circle currently offering any rent specials?
429 Concord Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Concord Circle pet-friendly?
No, 429 Concord Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 429 Concord Circle offer parking?
Yes, 429 Concord Circle offers parking.
Does 429 Concord Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Concord Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Concord Circle have a pool?
No, 429 Concord Circle does not have a pool.
Does 429 Concord Circle have accessible units?
No, 429 Concord Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Concord Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Concord Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Concord Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 Concord Circle has units with air conditioning.
