Stockbridge, GA
364 Winthrop Lane
364 Winthrop Lane

364 Winthrop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

364 Winthrop Lane, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2628 sq. ft. home in McDonough, GA! Spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Soaring ceilings. Spectacular master suite features luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Winthrop Lane have any available units?
364 Winthrop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 364 Winthrop Lane have?
Some of 364 Winthrop Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Winthrop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
364 Winthrop Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Winthrop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Winthrop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 364 Winthrop Lane offer parking?
No, 364 Winthrop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 364 Winthrop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Winthrop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Winthrop Lane have a pool?
No, 364 Winthrop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 364 Winthrop Lane have accessible units?
No, 364 Winthrop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Winthrop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Winthrop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Winthrop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Winthrop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
