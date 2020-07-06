334 Viceroy Curve

All apartments in Stockbridge
Location

334 Viceroy Curv, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Fully remodeled and very neat, pet friendly, kitchen equipped, water, sewage, and garbage, secure and spacious..This 4 bed, 2 bath home has 2,100 square feet of living space and is ready to become your new home.. . house with modern finishing in a very beautiful neighborhood. this house sits on 2,100 square ft and is spacious and perfect for a family. the bath is equipped with dual sinks and separate shower. this home is move in ready. all we require is a clean, responsible and law abiding person with all utilities included  except cable .This Single Family house is 

perfect for a family with kids!

 

Are you still looking for a home that is move-in ready. Well look no further! Call today to get your self  schedule viewing  (770) 580-0458 info please leave a voicemail if I am not reachable, and I will be happy to return your call. don't miss out !!!.

 

Note: PLEASE TEXT ME WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS AND YOU'LL GET A RESPONSE ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

